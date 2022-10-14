Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,492,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 47.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after buying an additional 94,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,307,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $55.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $221.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

