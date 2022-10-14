Penbrook Management LLC Sells 10,435 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the period. CyberOptics makes up about 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.52% of CyberOptics worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CyberOptics by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 127,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

CYBE stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $397.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on CYBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

