Penbrook Management LLC Sells 5,850 Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 466,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

