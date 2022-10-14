PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 1,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.