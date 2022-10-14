PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 1,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $174,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $229,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

