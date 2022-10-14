Peoples Bank OH Acquires 342 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.67. 69,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,848. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

