Peoples Bank OH Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.30. 352,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,106,264. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

