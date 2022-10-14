Peoples Bank OH Sells 509 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 66,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 697,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,178,000 after buying an additional 562,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,996,592. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.