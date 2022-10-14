PepsiCo, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for PepsiCo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $6.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.69. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PEP. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56. The firm has a market cap of $240.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

