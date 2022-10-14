PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.04. 178,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.56. The company has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.



