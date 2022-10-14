PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.73-$6.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.73 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Up 3.1 %

PEP opened at $174.61 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $240.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $275,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

