Perkins Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Trading Up 2.3 %

T stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,269,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

