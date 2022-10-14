PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PetMed Express from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

PetMed Express Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PETS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $426.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,176,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 88,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

