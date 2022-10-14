Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux cut Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Petrofac Stock Performance

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

