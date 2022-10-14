Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

