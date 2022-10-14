Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 220,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

