PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

PGT Innovations Trading Down 3.3 %

PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. 4,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.39. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,370,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,746 shares of company stock valued at $438,755 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

