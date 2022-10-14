Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Down 38.7% in September

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 733,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.