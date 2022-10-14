PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the September 15th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 96,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

