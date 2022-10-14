PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the September 15th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 96,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $11.53.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
