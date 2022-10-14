Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BOND stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $110.63.

