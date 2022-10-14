Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 114,650 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.68. 508,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581,915. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $240.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.