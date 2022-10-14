Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,019 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,901 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.0 %

MU opened at $54.86 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

