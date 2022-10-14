Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 4,243 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $63.76 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

