Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 951 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 100,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,104,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $133.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

