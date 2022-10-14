Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $10.73 on Thursday, reaching $511.40. 54,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $553.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.01. The company has a market capitalization of $200.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $496.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

