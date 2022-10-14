Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $1,579,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,984,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,394,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $114.58 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

