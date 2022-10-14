Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 932,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average of $98.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

