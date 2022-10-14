Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,073 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.