Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IWS stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

