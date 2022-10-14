Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.37% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $169.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.47. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $223.78.

