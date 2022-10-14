Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,729 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.21 and a 12-month high of $81.75.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
