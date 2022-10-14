Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 791 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,295,000 after purchasing an additional 202,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

