Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNFP. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

PNFP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.94. 5,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after purchasing an additional 435,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,411 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

