Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $121,550.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,316.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pinterest Stock Down 3.8 %

PINS stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 13,459,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,666,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after acquiring an additional 191,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pinterest by 23.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

