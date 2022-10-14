Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
PIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,859. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.
