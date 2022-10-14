Piper Sandler Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $147.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.77.

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE VLO opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.78. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Valero Energy by 45.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

