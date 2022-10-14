Piper Sandler Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $195.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 25.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. FMR LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

