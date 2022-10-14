Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Plastic2Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PTOI remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Plastic2Oil has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Plastic2Oil Company Profile

Featured Stories

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

