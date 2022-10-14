Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Plastic2Oil Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PTOI remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Plastic2Oil has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
