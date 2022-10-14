PlayDapp (PLA) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $88.77 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

