Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 71.9% in September

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Plus500 Stock Performance

Shares of Plus500 stock remained flat at $17.53 during midday trading on Thursday. Plus500 has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

