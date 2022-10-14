Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 71.9% in September

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Plus500 Stock Performance
Shares of Plus500 stock remained flat at $17.53 during midday trading on Thursday. Plus500 has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.
Plus500 Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus500 (PLSQF)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.