Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Trading Up 2.1%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.59). Approximately 84,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 405,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.58).

Polarean Imaging Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £106.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.