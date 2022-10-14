Polygon Hits Market Cap of $6.82 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $6.82 billion and $345.85 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00004081 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003146 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.46 or 0.27673205 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010808 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.