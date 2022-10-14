Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,909 shares during the quarter. Post accounts for about 5.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 1.31% of Post worth $65,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Post to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.