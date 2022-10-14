Post Holdings Partnering (NYSE:PSPC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 183,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 42,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Post Holdings Partnering Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post Holdings Partnering

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.81% of Post Holdings Partnering as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings Partnering Company Profile

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

