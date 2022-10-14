PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

PowerFleet Price Performance

Shares of PWFL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,129. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PowerFleet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in PowerFleet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

