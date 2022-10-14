Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. AMMO accounts for approximately 1.4% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of AMMO by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMMO by 155.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMMO by 30.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth about $427,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 29,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,863. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $354.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMMO from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

