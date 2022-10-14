Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $98.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413,316. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.34 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.73.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

