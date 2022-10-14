Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.05. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $301.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

