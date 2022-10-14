Prom Hits Market Cap of $89.27 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, Prom has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $89.27 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00028328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,156.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002062 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 133.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00041253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00055900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.49127495 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,706,867.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.