ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.53

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 7723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBSFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

