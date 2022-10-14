Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.57.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,606. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.